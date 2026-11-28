Korea Post cyberattack exposes data of 113,855 registered mail recipients
South Korea's postal service just got hit by a cyberattack that exposed personal information, like names, addresses, and phone numbers, of at least 113,855 registered mail recipients.
Hackers slipped in through a feature on the mobile site for changing delivery locations.
The records accessed were for registered mail scheduled for delivery between November 17 and 24.
Authorities are now investigating how it happened.
Korea Post disables delivery location feature
Korea Post quickly disabled the delivery location change feature and blocked overseas access to its mobile site to stop any more leaks.
Park In-hwan, the chief of Korea Post, apologized for the breach and said he is working hard to figure out exactly what was leaked and to prevent this from happening again.
This is part of a bigger pattern of cyberattacks hitting public agencies in South Korea lately.