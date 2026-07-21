KRIBB finds microplastics in 92% of snails, mussels over 2,000m
A new study just found microplastics in 92% of deep-sea snails and mussels collected from over 2,000 meters below the ocean's surface.
Researchers from Korea's KRIBB say this shows just how far plastic pollution can reach, even into some of the most remote parts of our planet.
Indian Ocean animals 14.7x Pacific microplastics
Animals from the Indian Ocean had up to 14.7 times more microplastic than those from the Pacific, likely because of heavy shipping and river runoff in that region.
Most plastics found were polystyrene and other common materials used in everyday products, proving that what we use on land can end up almost anywhere, even deep under the sea.
Scientists warn microplastics threaten hydrothermal vents
The study also points out that hydrothermal vent habitats, home to unique species, are especially vulnerable.
With microplastics showing up here, scientists warn it could mess with delicate food webs.
They're calling for better plastic waste control and closer monitoring to protect these fragile underwater worlds.