Kris Gopalakrishnan urges trustworthy energy efficient AI aiding human judgment
Technology
Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan spoke at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and shared his take on AI's future.
He believes AI should help us do more, not take over our judgment.
His three big points: use AI to enhance human abilities, make sure it's trustworthy through solid testing, and focus on making energy-efficient tech that is sustainable and affordable.
IIA centenary honors M.K. Vainu Bappu
Gopalakrishnan also pointed out how AI is shaking up scientific discovery and gave a shout-out to Bengaluru as a global science hub.
The IIA plans to organize a number of academic as well as public engagement programs throughout the centenary year to celebrate Professor M.K. Vainu Bappu's legacy in Indian astrophysics.