Kristie Ebi says rising CO2 is reducing crop nutrients
Technology
Turns out, climate change isn't just about weird weather. It's actually making the food we eat less healthy.
Rising carbon dioxide levels are causing crops to lose important nutrients, says Kristie Ebi from the University of Washington.
That means today's meals have fewer essentials like protein, iron, and zinc compared to what older generations ate.
Study finds 3% crop nutrient decline
A recent study found that since the late 1980s, these key nutrients in crops have dropped by about 3%.
This could put millions more people at risk for malnutrition and make problems like anemia even worse, especially for women and children.
With so many already affected worldwide, it's a reminder that climate change hits closer to home than we might think.