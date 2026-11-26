Earth has picked up a tiny new companion, 2026 QQ8, a temporary flyby rather than a minimoon about 1.3 to 1.9 meters (4.3 to 6.2 feet) across.

First identified on August 19, 2026, by astronomer Krisztian Sarneczky in Hungary, this space rock will stick around for just a few months before heading back out into space on December 7.

What's cool is that this is the first time scientists have actually seen an orbital pattern they predicted nearly 150 years ago!