Krisztian Sarneczky identifies 2026 QQ8 matching nearly 150-year orbital prediction
Earth has picked up a tiny new companion, 2026 QQ8, a temporary flyby rather than a minimoon about 1.3 to 1.9 meters (4.3 to 6.2 feet) across.
First identified on August 19, 2026, by astronomer Krisztian Sarneczky in Hungary, this space rock will stick around for just a few months before heading back out into space on December 7.
What's cool is that this is the first time scientists have actually seen an orbital pattern they predicted nearly 150 years ago!
Telescopes confirm QQ8 reflectance matches S-type
Temporary Earth companions like QQ8 are rare and tricky to spot. They're often mistaken for space junk at first.
After some detective work with powerful telescopes, astronomers confirmed QQ8 is real and its reflectance is a close match to S-type asteroids.
These temporary visitors help scientists learn more about how Earth's gravity interacts with objects in space and could lead to more discoveries down the road.