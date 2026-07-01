Krithi Karanth named 2026 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of Year
Technology
Krithi Karanth, conservation scientist and CEO of the Centre for Wildlife Studies, just won the 2026 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year award.
She has worked with National Geographic since 2010 (about 16 years as of July 2026), after returning to India from postdoctoral research in New York.
Krithi Karanth's programs build trust
Karanth leads projects like Wild Seve, which helps people affected by wildlife encounters, and Wild Shaale, an education program for kids living near reserves.
By hiring local staff and focusing on coexistence with animals like elephants and tigers, her team builds real trust with communities.
Karanth said the award is a testament to the power of science and conservation in creating a sustainable future for all.