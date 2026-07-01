Krithi Karanth named 2026 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of Year

Krithi Karanth's programs build trust

Karanth leads projects like Wild Seve, which helps people affected by wildlife encounters, and Wild Shaale, an education program for kids living near reserves.

By hiring local staff and focusing on coexistence with animals like elephants and tigers, her team builds real trust with communities.

Karanth said the award is a testament to the power of science and conservation in creating a sustainable future for all.