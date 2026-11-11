Kunal Shah plans simpler, more expressive WhatsApp with AI
WhatsApp's new boss, Kunal Shah, says he is focused on making the app feel easier and more intuitive: think simpler and more expressive voice notes, groups, stickers, and videos.
He also sees AI playing a bigger role, helping with things like bookings and appointments right inside your chats.
Shah emphasizes privacy amid in-app payments
WhatsApp's AI already helps summarize messages and create drafts, but upcoming updates could add reminders so you do not miss important stuff.
Shah is clear that keeping WhatsApp simple, private (with end-to-end encryption), and reliable is still the top priority, even as they team up with payment companies and telecom companies to let you pay bills or buy eSIMs without ever leaving the app.