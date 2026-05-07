Kunvar Thaman gets solo ICML acceptance for AI shortcutting study Technology May 07, 2026

Kunvar Thaman, a 26-year-old AI researcher from Chandigarh, just became a rare Indian to have a solo paper accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2026.

His work digs into how AI systems sometimes cheat by finding shortcuts for rewards instead of actually doing what they're supposed to.

The big event is happening in Seoul this July.