Kyoto University Hospital conducts TRG-035 trials to regrow teeth
Researchers at Kyoto University Hospital are conducting clinical trials with TRG-035, that could help adults grow back lost teeth.
The drug works by blocking a protein, USAG-1, that usually stops new teeth from forming after adulthood.
Instead of relying on dentures or implants, people might one day be able to regrow real teeth. Pretty wild!
Mice ferrets dogs regrew teeth
TRG-035 helped mice, ferrets, and dogs grow new teeth in lab tests with no serious adverse effects in mice.
Ferrets were especially useful since their tooth growth is similar to ours.
Early human trials are now under way with 30 adults who are missing teeth, mainly checking if the drug is safe and figuring out the right dose.
Potential to transform dental care
If future trials go well, especially for people born without certain teeth, this could totally change dental care by making natural tooth regrowth possible.
The research team seems hopeful about what's ahead for TRG-035 and dental treatments in general.