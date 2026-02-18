L&T and NVIDIA to build gigawatt-scale AI factory in India

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a strategic partnership with tech giant NVIDIA . The collaboration is part of the IndiaAI Mission and aims to create a sovereign and gigawatt-scale artificial intelligence (AI) factory infrastructure. The move is expected to position India as a global leader in the field of AI.

Strategic alliance Partnership aims to address India's industrial transformation needs The partnership is aimed at Indian enterprises, policymakers, industry leaders, global offtakers and analysts looking for production-grade AI capacity, amid the country's digital and industrial transformation. The joint venture will leverage L&T's engineering, infrastructure development and execution capabilities with NVIDIA's advanced AI infrastructure, including GPUs, CPUs, and networking among other things.

Infrastructure development AI infrastructure will ensure interoperability with global ecosystems L&T has announced that the JV will deploy AI-ready data center infrastructure, advanced computing platforms and ecosystem enablement. This is to support large-scale AI workloads across the priority sectors. The project aims to create sovereign AI infrastructure for building, training and deploying critical data/models/workloads within India, while also ensuring interoperability with global ecosystems.

