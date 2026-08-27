La Trobe's Fletch AI trains teachers for difficult parent conversations

Fletch was built using real teacher experiences and is here to help tackle rising verbal aggression in schools, a big reason many teachers feel stressed or burned out.

Professor Therese Keane says it gives new teachers practical ways to calm heated situations, while retired principal Henry Grossek says this is a skill that teachers new to the profession need to practice in a safe and nonthreatening environment.

Fletch will primarily be used to prepare La Trobe's preservice teachers before they begin working in classrooms, and several schools in Victoria have also signed up to use the system to train existing staff.