Lab study finds yeast can survive simulated harsh Martian conditions
Technology
Turns out, Mars might not be as lifeless as we thought!
A new study shows that simple yeast cells can survive some of the planet's harshest conditions (think meteorite impacts and toxic chemicals) when tested in the lab.
This discovery is making scientists rethink whether tiny life forms could actually exist on Mars.
Microbes use molecular shields and dormancy
Microbes have a cool trick: they build molecular shields to protect themselves, letting them keep going even when things get rough.
Some bacteria can even handle intense radiation, freezing cold, or no oxygen at all by going dormant.
All this suggests life is way more adaptable than we imagined, and maybe Mars isn't so empty after all.