LaGuardia Airport debuts Bridget AI hologram for Terminal B wayfinding

Bridget guides travelers, complements airport staff

Bridget's main job is to guide people to gates, baggage claim, or lounges during busy times.

As LaGuardia Gateway Partners CEO Suzette Noble puts it, Bridget isn't replacing staff but making things smoother when crowds hit, and showing off what next-generation tech can do.

Over in Miami, the airport launched its own AI holograms in April that support 40 languages and connect with chatbots and WhatsApp for seamless help before or after you arrive.

So whether you like talking to a human-like guide or prefer chatting on your phone first, airports are getting much smarter about helping you get where you need to go.