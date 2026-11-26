Lakshya Aerotech raises ₹2.5 cr to build 'physical intelligence' machines
Lakshya Aerotech, a Delhi startup, just grabbed ₹2.5 crore in seed funding to build machines with "physical intelligence": think robots that can sense and react to the real world, not just follow scripts.
Founder Lokesh Popuri wants these smart machines to make their own decisions based on their surroundings.
Funding to boost Indian automation research
The fresh funds will help boost research and develop homegrown products right here in India.
While they're keeping specific uses under wraps, this tech could shake up industries where adaptability is a must, like robotics or automation, making machines that are far more responsive than conventional automated machines.