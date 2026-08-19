LandSpace lands Zhuque-3 orbital booster in Gansu, 3rd private recovery

LandSpace just pulled off a big move for China's space scene, successfully landing its Zhuque-3 rocket booster, making it only the third private company (after SpaceX and Blue Origin) to recover an orbital-class booster.

The stainless steel Zhuque-3 touched down 390km from its launch pad in the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone to a landing site in Gansu, showing China's catching up fast in the reusable rocket race.