Large Lancet review finds mRNA vaccines safe and effective
Technology
A huge new review in The Lancet just backed up what many hoped: mRNA vaccines are both safe and work really well against serious diseases like COVID-19.
Researchers looked at billions of doses given to all kinds of people, including children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.
mRNA lowers severe illness and deaths
The study found mRNA vaccines cut down severe illness, hospital stays, and deaths by a lot. Serious side effects like myocarditis were very rare.
Plus, this tech isn't stopping at COVID-19. Scientists are now testing mRNA for things like flu shots and even cancer treatments.
Researchers say making these vaccines locally could make them cheaper and easier for everyone to get.