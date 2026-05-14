Large Swedish study links adult weight gain to cancer risk

Obesity strongly linked to 13 cancers

Obesity was strongly linked to 13 types of cancer, with possible connections to eight more.

Risk goes up no matter when you gain weight in adulthood, but it hits differently depending on your age and gender.

Men who became obese before 30 faced much higher risks for liver, pancreatic, kidney, and colon cancers; women saw a big spike in endometrial cancer and other types if they gained weight early.

In men, weight gains below age 45 were more strongly associated with esophageal and liver cancers.