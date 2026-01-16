Last chance to see interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS tonight
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS is making its final appearance in our skies tonight, January 16, 2026.
Discovered last year in Chile, this rare visitor from beyond our solar system won't be back—so if you're into space or just want to catch something cool and unique, now's your shot.
Where the comet is and why it matters
3I/ATLAS swung closest to Earth in December at about 168 million miles away and recently passed near Mars's orbit. Observers reported a surprise brightening as it traveled through the solar system.
Right now, you'll find it near the M44 star cluster in Cancer—and after March, it'll swing past Jupiter and head off into deep space for good.
How you can watch it live
You can join a live stream of the comet tonight at 21:00 UTC on the Virtual Telescope Project's website—they're using a powerful robotic telescope in Italy for some awesome views.
If you want to try spotting or photographing it yourself, you'll need at least an 8-inch telescope (and for visuals before sunrise, a bigger one).
Either way, this is your last chance to say goodbye!