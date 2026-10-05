Last chance today to register for GATE 2027 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Registration started on August 27, 2026, with fees set at ₹1,500 per paper for female, SC/ST, and PwD candidates; everyone else (including foreign nationals) pays ₹2,500.

You'll need to register using DigiLocker and upload all required details and documents.

If you spot any mistakes later, there's a correction window from October 14-21.

The exams happen across multiple days in February 2027 (with Robotics and Automation as a new test option), and results drop on March 19.