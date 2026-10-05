Last chance today to register for GATE 2027 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
Technology
Heads up! Today's your last chance to sign up for GATE 2027 if you're aiming for postgraduate programs at IITs, IISc, or even a shot at some PSU jobs.
Registration closes tonight at gate2027.iitm.ac.in: don't miss out if you're planning to take the exam.
GATE 2027 registration fees DigiLocker
Registration started on August 27, 2026, with fees set at ₹1,500 per paper for female, SC/ST, and PwD candidates; everyone else (including foreign nationals) pays ₹2,500.
You'll need to register using DigiLocker and upload all required details and documents.
If you spot any mistakes later, there's a correction window from October 14-21.
The exams happen across multiple days in February 2027 (with Robotics and Automation as a new test option), and results drop on March 19.