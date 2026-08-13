Last lunar eclipse August 28 deep partial 96.2% misses India
Technology
Heads up, space fans! The last lunar eclipse of the year is set for August 28. This one's a deep partial eclipse, meaning almost all (96.2%) of the moon will slip into earth's shadow.
If you're in Europe, western Asia, Africa, or the Americas, you'll get a great view. Unfortunately for folks in India, it won't be visible this time as it just misses the country.
Lunar eclipse basics and viewing safety
A lunar eclipse happens when earth sits right between the sun and moon and casts a shadow across the moon.
Partial eclipses cover only part of it; penumbral ones just make it look dimmer.
Unlike solar eclipses, you don't need special glasses, just look up!
If you miss this one, mark your calendar: the next chance is February 20, 2027.