Lauren Dreyer says Starlink building 20 gateway sites in India
Technology
Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite-internet company, is gearing up to launch in India by building 20 gateway sites across the country.
SpaceX's Starlink Business Operations Vice President Lauren Dreyer shared the update at the India Mobile Congress 2026, highlighting that all this new technology is designed to fit India's security requirements and other regulatory needs.
Starlink awaits approvals, promises data residency
These sites are packed with hundreds of antennas, a big investment from Starlink, as it waits for final spectrum and security approvals.
The company promises that Indian user data will stay within the country, showing it is serious about following local laws and making a smooth entry into the Indian market.