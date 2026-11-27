LAUSD disables Google's AI overview on 500,000 students' devices
LAUSD has switched off Google's AI Overview on school-issued devices, affecting about 500,000 students.
The move highlights worries about whether these AI tools are really age-appropriate for kids and teens and reflects growing doubts about how much AI should shape what happens in classrooms.
Parents and students were caught off guard by the sudden change.
NYC and LA schools pause AI
LAUSD isn't alone: schools in New York and Los Angeles have also hit pause on generative AI, saying there needs to be more control over tech in education.
Groups like Schools Beyond Screens LA back these decisions, warning that too much AI could distract from real learning.
Meanwhile, Google says some of its AI features can be turned off but not removed completely, so schools are still figuring out the best way forward.