Lava Shark 2 5G to launch in India under ₹15,000

Shark 2 5G offers 120Hz display

The Shark 2 5G packs a big 6.75-inch screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, great for scrolling and gaming.

It's got IP64 dust and water resistance, so it can handle some rough use.

Lava says you'll get up to nearly 13.5 hours of YouTube on a 120Hz display or over 12 hours of screen-on time on a single charge.

The chipset scored above 500,000 on AnTuTu v11, so performance should be solid for everyday needs.

More details will drop at the official launch later this month.