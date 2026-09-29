Lava unveils ₹16,699 Shark 2 Pro 5G with Vayu AI

Under the hood, you get a Unisoc T8200 processor paired with 6GB RAM (plus another virtual 6GB if needed), and plenty of space, 128GB storage expandable up to a whopping 1TB.

It runs Android 16 with promised updates for peace of mind.

For creators and selfie fans: there's a sharp 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera with dual-view video mode.

Plus, the massive 6,000mAh battery means less charging stress, while splash and dust resistance makes it ready for everyday adventures.