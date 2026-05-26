Lava unveils upgraded Shark 2 5G in India for ₹11,999 Technology May 26, 2026

Lava just dropped its latest budget phone, the Shark 2 5G, in India for ₹11,999.

It's a step up from last year's model, featuring a slightly smaller screen with a faster refresh rate and a larger battery, so you get more out of your day.

Sales start offline from June 10.