Lava unveils upgraded Shark 2 5G in India for ₹11,999
Technology
Lava just dropped its latest budget phone, the Shark 2 5G, in India for ₹11,999.
It's a step up from last year's model, featuring a slightly smaller screen with a faster refresh rate and a larger battery, so you get more out of your day.
Sales start offline from June 10.
Unisoc T8200, dual cameras, Android 16
Under the hood, you'll find a Unisoc T8200 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM.
The phone sports dual rear cameras (13MP main) and a 5MP front camera for selfies or calls.
It's IP64-rated against dust and water, includes a handy side fingerprint scanner, and runs Android 16, with Lava promising one Android update plus two security updates.