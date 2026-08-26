Leaders at Economic Times forum urge rules, transparency for AI
At the Economic Times World Leadership Forum 2026, leaders highlighted how both hackers and defenders are using AI in new ways, so clear rules and transparency are more important than ever.
Nick Schneider, CEO of Arctic Wolf, warned that launching AI without proper safeguards could backfire, while Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia, pointed out that security spending isn't keeping up with how fast AI is growing.
AI bots fight, glass boxes urged
Sanjay Bahl, director general, CERT-In, described a current situation where AI bots battle each other, carrying out sophisticated attacks like phishing and deepfakes, and even becoming targets themselves.
Ganesh Ramakrishnan, founding director of BharatGen, said AI systems should be treated as "glass boxes" rather than black boxes so we can actually see how decisions are made and avoid unexpected problems.