Leak hints Samsung Galaxy S27 could debut extremely bezel-less displays
A fresh leak hints that the next Samsung Galaxy S27 phones could come with an "extremely bezel-less" display.
Shared by leaker Lanzuk, the news suggests Samsung is planning to push screen tech even further, possibly debuting this design on the S27 Ultra or its higher-end siblings.
Cleaner Samsung flagships possible early 2027
If you've seen how sleek the Z Fold 8 looks, this might be the new normal for Samsung flagships.
The move shows Samsung's ongoing focus on making phones look cleaner and more immersive, possibly arriving as soon as early 2027.