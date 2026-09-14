Leak suggests Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 landing October 7, 2026
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S12 lineup is likely landing on October 7, 2026.
Thanks to a sneak peek from Evan Blass on Twitter/X, we know the Ultra model is coming soon, and leaked images suggest virtually unchanged designs.
Samsung rumored XR glasses and accessories
Alongside the new tablets, Samsung is rumored to launch Android XR glasses, "Galaxy Buds On" earbuds, and a new Galaxy SmartTag this fall.
Looks like early October could be packed with new Samsung gear!