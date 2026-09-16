How Chinese hackers are using AI to make spying easier
What's the story
A trove of internal documents from Zhengzhou Zhirong Network Technology, or ZRON, a Chinese hacking firm, has shed light on the evolution of hacking-for-hire operations. The data shows how these operations are moving from mere data theft to packaging and selling it as intelligence to government clients, using AI. The Wall Street Journal reviewed the documents but could not independently verify their authenticity or determine if the information was actually delivered to customers.
Market strategy
Company may have acted as both intrusion provider and intermediary
The documents indicate that ZRON offered a wide range of services, including providing information for clients and selling access to foreign computer systems.
This suggests that the company may have worked as both an intrusion provider and an intermediary for information collected from other sources.
Promotional material also highlighted a platform capable of integrating public data with private information allegedly obtained from Asian telecom companies.
Tech development
AI used to process data, create reports
ZRON also claimed to provide surveillance tools for Windows PCs, such as screen activity and keystrokes, as well as contact and location data from Apple devices.
Other products were said to be ways of extracting information from webmail accounts and internal email systems.
The company's AI system was designed to process large datasets, create timelines, and generate automated reports.
An employee suggested that AI could conduct risk assessments while human staff provided the underlying information.
Data breach
Intelligence on foreign governments, including Russia and Pakistan
The documents reportedly include material related to several foreign governments, including Russian diplomatic documents and Pakistani government meeting records.
One secret document, apparently circulated among senior officials in Pakistan, contained minutes and decisions from a 2023 meeting at the prime minister's office.
The Philippines also appears repeatedly in these records, with spreadsheets listing government email addresses and preparation material for an official's meeting with a US National Security Council representative.