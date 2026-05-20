Leaked draft suggests Trump order makes government AI review optional
A leaked draft of Trump's upcoming executive order on AI suggests that developers might soon get to choose if they want their advanced models reviewed by the government; totally optional, not required.
This is a pretty big shift from earlier plans that pushed for stricter rules and more power for the Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI).
Trump order offers voluntary 90-day review
The order mainly covers two things: cybersecurity and frontier AI models. The cybersecurity part is about boosting federal defenses against AI threats, but doesn't add any new rules just for AI.
For those cutting-edge models, there's a proposed 90-day window where developers can voluntarily get their systems checked out.
Overall, this marks a move away from heavy regulation toward a more hands-off approach, reflecting ongoing debates about balancing innovation with safety in the fast-moving world of AI.