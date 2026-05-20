Leaked draft suggests Trump order makes government AI review optional

Trump order offers voluntary 90-day review

The order mainly covers two things: cybersecurity and frontier AI models. The cybersecurity part is about boosting federal defenses against AI threats, but doesn't add any new rules just for AI.

For those cutting-edge models, there's a proposed 90-day window where developers can voluntarily get their systems checked out.

Overall, this marks a move away from heavy regulation toward a more hands-off approach, reflecting ongoing debates about balancing innovation with safety in the fast-moving world of AI.