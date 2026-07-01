Leaks suggest iPhone 18 Pro adopts region-specific modems, A20 Pro
Technology
Big changes are coming to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.
Leaks suggest Apple is rolling out region-specific modems, a totally new A20 Pro chip, and upgraded camera features, making this one of the most significant hardware refreshes in years.
Custom IMX905 sensor, variable aperture possible
US models will stick with Qualcomm for 5G mmWave support, but everywhere else might get Apple's new in-house "C2" modem.
That means different internal designs depending on where you buy your phone.
In China, expect eSIM support instead of dual-SIM slots.
Under the hood, the A20 Pro chip could split up processing, graphics, and AI for smoother performance.
Plus, a custom IMX905 camera sensor and possible variable-aperture tech could mean even better photos with natural background blur.