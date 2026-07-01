Leaks suggest iPhone 18 Pro adopts region-specific modems, A20 Pro

Custom IMX905 sensor, variable aperture possible

US models will stick with Qualcomm for 5G mmWave support, but everywhere else might get Apple's new in-house "C2" modem.

That means different internal designs depending on where you buy your phone.

In China, expect eSIM support instead of dual-SIM slots.

Under the hood, the A20 Pro chip could split up processing, graphics, and AI for smoother performance.

Plus, a custom IMX905 camera sensor and possible variable-aperture tech could mean even better photos with natural background blur.