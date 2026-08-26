Legato raises $12 million, launches frames for mild-to-moderate hearing loss
Legato, a new player in hearing tech, just launched with $12 million in funding and introduced Legato Frames, smart glasses designed to help people with mild to moderate hearing loss.
Founded by former Bose employees Mehul Trivedi and Steve Romine, the company is aiming to make hearing support more accessible and less awkward.
Legato frames boost voices, cut leakage
These AI-powered glasses filter out background noise and boost voices, making conversations clearer without the look or hassle of traditional hearing aids.
A dual-speaker system keeps your conversations private by cutting sound leakage by 99%.
Plus, they're built for all-day comfort and are expected to cost less than regular hearing aids.
Look out for them this fall at select eye care providers, and they may possibly be covered by vision insurance.