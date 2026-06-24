Legion sues US government after Anthropic pulled Claude Fable 5

Claude Fable 5 removal jeopardizes Legion

Legion says losing access to Fable 5 has seriously disrupted its work and put its future at risk.

The export ban was triggered by concerns about security safeguards and fears the tech could reach China-linked groups.

CEO Arthur Rothrock shared his worries about what this means for Legion's future, especially since engineers outside the US including Canadians, are now sidelined.

Anthropic says it supports US leadership in AI and is working with regulators, while government officials haven't commented yet.