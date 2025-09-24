Lenacapavir HIV prevention shot to cost just $40 annually
Big news for global health: Lenacapavir, an HIV prevention shot that used to cost $28,000 a year, will soon be available for only $40 annually in 120 low- and middle-income countries in 2027.
This price drop is thanks to a partnership between the Clinton Foundation, Gates Foundation, and South Africa's Wits RHI.
The goal? Make HIV prevention way more accessible where it's needed most.
Lenacapavir injection could help reduce new HIV infections
Lenacapavir is an injectable that protects against HIV for six months with just one dose—no daily pills required.
It's especially helpful for people who find it tough to stick with daily meds, like young women, LGBTQ+ folks, and sex workers.
With recent approvals from the US FDA and European Commission—and support from WHO—experts hope rolling out this drug could help cut new HIV infections by up to 20% among high-risk groups worldwide.
One study says that increasing access to the injection to just 4% of the population could prevent up to 20% of new HIV infections.