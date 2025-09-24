Starlink's satellite internet service to launch in India soon
Elon Musk's Starlink could begin rolling out satellite internet in India between December 2025 and January 2026, after getting the green light from the government.
The company is busy setting up base stations at 10 different locations across the country, with Mumbai as its main hub for managing all that satellite traffic.
What will it cost?
Starlink plans to offer speeds from 25Mbps up to 220Mbps, depending on your plan.
The hardware kit (satellite dish and router) will likely cost around ₹30,000, and monthly plans are expected to start at ₹3,300.
For now, only two million connections will be available—mainly targeting rural and remote areas where broadband is still a dream.
How is Starlink different?
Unlike regular internet providers, Starlink uses low-earth orbit satellites to bring reliable broadband even where cables or towers can't reach.
It's pricier than most options right now, but could be a real game-changer for people in under-connected parts of India who've been waiting for decent internet access.