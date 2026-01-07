Lenovo and NVIDIA team up to launch 'AI Cloud Gigafactory'
Lenovo and NVIDIA just announced their new AI Cloud Gigafactory program at CES 2026.
The goal? To help AI cloud providers roll out AI services way faster, using ready-made tech and expert support for super quick setup of massive AI "factories."
It's all about enabling AI cloud providers to reach production-ready AI services within weeks.
What makes this partnership special?
This program blends Lenovo's advanced Neptune liquid cooling with NVIDIA's AI expertise, creating a scalable system that can handle big projects efficiently.
Lenovo's CEO Yuanqing Yang shared that this move sets a new industry standard by making complex AI environments easier—and quicker—to launch.
The company is also offering a full suite of tech solutions to help more industries tap into smarter, faster manufacturing with AI.