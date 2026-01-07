Lenovo and NVIDIA team up to launch 'AI Cloud Gigafactory' Technology Jan 07, 2026

Lenovo and NVIDIA just announced their new AI Cloud Gigafactory program at CES 2026.

The goal? To help AI cloud providers roll out AI services way faster, using ready-made tech and expert support for super quick setup of massive AI "factories."

It's all about enabling AI cloud providers to reach production-ready AI services within weeks.