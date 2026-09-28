Lenovo cuts Googlebook 15 price to $1,099 ahead of launch
Technology
Lenovo just lowered the starting price of its Googlebook 15 to $1,099 (down from $1,299) for the model with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core Ultra 5 chip.
While the Google Store still shows it at $1,149, Best Buy lists the correct price.
The laptop launches October 4 and runs on the new Googlebook OS.
Dell XPS Googlebook cut, Acer $899
Dell's XPS Googlebook also got a price cut, now starting at $999 instead of $1,199.
Meanwhile, ASUS and HP are sticking to their original $1,299 tags for now.
If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, Acer has a Googlebook starting at $899.