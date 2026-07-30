Lenovo India plans hybrid AI model to cut token costs
Technology
Lenovo India plans to roll out a new hybrid AI model to help cut down the rising costs of token production.
Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, who heads Lenovo's Infrastructure Solutions Group, shared that using their own on-premises technology can boost efficiency by six times.
The approach blends edge, data center, and cloud services with customer devices for smarter data handling.
Lenovo ISG revenue jumps 165%
Lenovo's ISG division just saw a massive 165% jump in revenue, making it one of India's top three server providers.
Gorakhpurwalla highlighted how India's fast-improving infrastructure and power delivery are big reasons why Lenovo sees the country as central to its global plans.
The company is investing in the region.