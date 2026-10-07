Lenovo launches ThinkBook 14x in India starting at ₹108,990
Lenovo just dropped its new ThinkBook 14x in India, starting at ₹108,990.
This laptop packs Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and a sharp 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.
You can grab one from Lenovo's website and even tweak the specs to fit your needs.
ThinkBook 14x pairs OLED and portability
The ThinkBook 14x is all about comfort and portability: it has an Eyesafe-certified screen to cut down on blue light, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage for vibrant visuals, and runs Windows 11 Pro.
It's super slim at just under 13mm thick and weighs less than 1kg, but still meets military-grade durability standards.
With Wi-Fi 7 support, plenty of ports (including USB-C and HDMI), plus easy syncing with Android devices or iPhones using Lenovo Smart Connect, it's built for anyone who wants power without the bulk.