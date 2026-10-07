Lenovo launches ThinkBook 14x in India starting at ₹108,990

The ThinkBook 14x is all about comfort and portability: it has an Eyesafe-certified screen to cut down on blue light, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage for vibrant visuals, and runs Windows 11 Pro.

It's super slim at just under 13mm thick and weighs less than 1kg, but still meets military-grade durability standards.

With Wi-Fi 7 support, plenty of ports (including USB-C and HDMI), plus easy syncing with Android devices or iPhones using Lenovo Smart Connect, it's built for anyone who wants power without the bulk.