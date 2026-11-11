Lenovo launches ThinkSystem servers for AI and HPC workloads

The standout SC755 server uses dual-socket liquid cooling to wipe out up to 100% of system heat, meaning it can run up to 40% faster than regular air-cooled machines.

There's also Dynamic Partitioning for flexible resource use, plus models like the SR755 (great for high-bandwidth jobs) and DE6800/DE6500 (built for speed-sensitive tasks).

On top of that, Lenovo is teaming up with Digital Realty and NVIDIA to expand its AI services, making it easier for organizations to scale their AI projects efficiently.