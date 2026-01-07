Lenovo Legion Go 2 SteamOS model launched: Price, specs, features Technology Jan 07, 2026

Lenovo just dropped a SteamOS version of its Legion Go 2 handheld at CES 2026.

This edition keeps the same powerful hardware as the Windows model but runs Valve's SteamOS, making it super easy to jump into your Steam games on the go.

It's set to hit shelves in June and marks Lenovo's second handheld with SteamOS.