Lenovo Legion Go 2 SteamOS model launched: Price, specs, features
Technology
Lenovo just dropped a SteamOS version of its Legion Go 2 handheld at CES 2026.
This edition keeps the same powerful hardware as the Windows model but runs Valve's SteamOS, making it super easy to jump into your Steam games on the go.
It's set to hit shelves in June and marks Lenovo's second handheld with SteamOS.
Key details: Price, specs, and design
Starting at $1,199, the Legion Go 2 SteamOS comes in Eclipse Black and packs an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a roomy 2TB SSD.
The vibrant 8.8-inch OLED display hits a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
You still get detachable controllers for flexible play and handy ports like USB-C and a headphone jack—so it's ready for gaming wherever you are.