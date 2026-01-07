Viral AI hoax puts food delivery apps' trust issues in the spotlight

The user behind the post shared an AI-made UberEats badge and a lengthy "internal document" describing a made-up "desperation score" algorithm that supposedly rigged driver assignments and let companies steal tips. DoorDash's CEO Tony Xu quickly denied any involvement on X, while Uber's COO Andrew Macdonald called it out as a hoax.

Why this matters now

This episode shows how easy it is for AI-generated disinformation to go viral—especially when real scandals (like DoorDash's past $16.75 million tip-theft settlement) make these companies hard to trust.

It's a reminder: not everything you see online is real, but skepticism around big delivery apps isn't going away anytime soon.