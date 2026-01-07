Lenovo introduces Qira, its new AI assistant to rival Copilot and Gemini

What makes Qira stand out?

Qira builds a personalized model of your world to make things feel more intuitive, aiming to help you get stuff done without overthinking it.

Key features include Next Move for smart suggestions and Catch Me Up for quick recaps of what you missed.

Privacy gets special attention too: most processing happens on your device, keeping your info secure.

Qira rolls out on select Lenovo devices early this year, with Motorola phones next in line—and Project Maxwell is currently a proof of concept.