Lenovo's new rollable laptop gives you 17-inch screen when needed

The ThinkBook Project Swan is thicker than the average 14-inch laptop, measuring 0.7-inch (17.9mm) in thickness and weighing 1.59kg.

Despite being heavier and thicker than most laptops in its category, it remains light for a device with a screen that can expand up to 17-inch.

The flexible OLED display unrolls horizontally from a standard-sized screen to provide more viewing space when required.