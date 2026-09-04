Lenovo's new rollable laptop gives you 17-inch screen when needed
What's the story
Lenovo has unveiled its latest rollable concept, the ThinkBook Project Swan, at IFA 2026. This unique business laptop comes with a flexible OLED display that can expand horizontally from 14-inch to a whopping 17-inch. The device is slightly thicker and heavier than your average laptop but offers more screen real estate when needed.
Design details
Device weighs 1.59kg
The ThinkBook Project Swan is thicker than the average 14-inch laptop, measuring 0.7-inch (17.9mm) in thickness and weighing 1.59kg.
Despite being heavier and thicker than most laptops in its category, it remains light for a device with a screen that can expand up to 17-inch.
The flexible OLED display unrolls horizontally from a standard-sized screen to provide more viewing space when required.
Product status
Looks more like a finished product than a prototype
The ThinkBook Project Swan looks more like a finished product than a prototype.
However, like all rollables, you can see the ripple in the screen where it rolls. But this doesn't affect its usability.
The only major concern with this form factor is that the lid is quite heavy as it has to accommodate all the extra screen and motor.
Technical specifications
Laptop runs on Intel Lunar Lake chip
The hinge of the ThinkBook Project Swan is surprisingly small, but its durability over time remains to be seen.
The laptop runs on an Intel Lunar Lake chip, just like its sibling Project AeroBlade Concept that Lenovo also unveiled at IFA.
If it hits the market, we can expect it to feature newer Intel silicon as well.
Market prospects
What about the price?
The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, Lenovo's previous rollable concept, was priced at $3,500 before RAMageddon price hikes.
However, it looks like Lenovo is trying to find a balance between form factor, durability, and price with its new models.
The simpler design of the Swan could be a step in the right direction for future business laptop products from the tech giant.