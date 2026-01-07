Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: Ultra-light, Snapdragon-powered laptop drops at CES 2026
Lenovo just revealed the Yoga Slim 7x—a super thin, lightweight laptop made for creators who need power without the bulk.
At only 1.17kg and 13.9mm thick, it's easy to carry anywhere, and it runs on speedy new Snapdragon X2 Elite or Plus chips.
Key features at a glance
You get a sharp 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with HDR and up to 1,100 nits brightness—so your work looks great indoors or out.
The X2 Elite model packs an 18-core processor designed to handle multitasking, AI modeling, and sustained productivity, plus battery life that can last up to an impressive 29 hours.
Pricing & availability
The Yoga Slim 7x starts at $949.99 for the X2 Plus version in Cosmic Blue (the Elite costs more), with sales kicking off in Q2 this year.
If you want a premium portable for creative work, this one's worth a look!