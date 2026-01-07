Lenovo-Motorola introduce Qira: AI that connects all your devices
Lenovo and Motorola just revealed Qira, their new AI system designed to make your tech work together seamlessly.
Announced at CES 2026, Qira links up your PC, phone, tablet, and wearables—so your info and tasks can move smoothly between them without missing a beat.
Features you'll actually use
Qira offers handy tools like Catch Me Up for quick cross-device recaps and Next Move suggestions to keep you productive.
It also plugs into services like moto ai, Lenovo AI Now, Creator Zone, Learning Zone—and works with big names like Microsoft 365 Copilot, Qualcomm, Intel, Perplexity, and Google.
You'll see it branded as Lenovo Qira on Lenovo gadgets and Motorola Qira on Motorola ones.
When can you try it?
Qira rolls out in early 2026 on select Lenovo products.
Plus, Motorola's Project Maxwell demo showed off cool features like hands-free Uber booking and sending texts hands-free by speaking to the device—no typing needed.
As Dan Dery, VP of AI Ecosystem in Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group, put it warmly: "Lenovo Qira is not another assistant—it's a new way intelligence shows up across your devices."