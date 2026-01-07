Lenovo-Motorola introduce Qira: AI that connects all your devices

Features you'll actually use

Qira offers handy tools like Catch Me Up for quick cross-device recaps and Next Move suggestions to keep you productive.

It also plugs into services like moto ai, Lenovo AI Now, Creator Zone, Learning Zone—and works with big names like Microsoft 365 Copilot, Qualcomm, Intel, Perplexity, and Google.

You'll see it branded as Lenovo Qira on Lenovo gadgets and Motorola Qira on Motorola ones.