Lenovo's Tab One tablet is now just $99

The tablet packs a MediaTek Helio G85 chip

The Tab One packs a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage—enough for schoolwork or casual use.

Its 8.7-inch screen is easy to carry around (just 320g), while dual speakers with Dolby Atmos make videos and music sound better.

You get up to 12.5 hours of battery life and built-in parental controls for extra peace of mind.

The offer is direct from Lenovo but limited-time only—so if you're interested, don't wait too long!