Lenskart opens early access for B by Lenskart smart glasses
Lenskart just opened early access for its B by Lenskart smart glasses. If you want to be among the first, you can register for early access now for ₹22,000 (down from the usual ₹27,000).
Available in black and silver, these specs come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset and were first revealed in November 2025.
Google Gemini and Sony 12MP camera
These glasses pack Japanese ultra-thin blue-light lenses (for eye power -6 to +6), 32GB of storage, and Bluetooth 5.3.
They're compatible with iOS 18+ and Android 12+, support both wired and wireless charging, and give you up to four hours of use per charge, or a whopping 48 hours with their wireless case.
Bonus: You get Google Gemini AI voice and touch controls, a 12MP ultrawide camera with a Sony sensor for sharp videos, a dual-directional speaker unit, and three microphones for clear audio.