Lenskart opens early access for B by Lenskart smart glasses Technology May 05, 2026

Lenskart just opened early access for its B by Lenskart smart glasses. If you want to be among the first, you can register for early access now for ₹22,000 (down from the usual ₹27,000).

Available in black and silver, these specs come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset and were first revealed in November 2025.