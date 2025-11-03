What to expect from Lenskart's first AI-powered smart glasses

Lenskart , a leading eyewear brand, is all set to launch its first-ever pair of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses by the end of December. The move is part of the company's strategy to establish itself as a technology-driven lifestyle brand. Internally dubbed "B by Lenskart Smartglasses," the new device will offer AI-based interactions, health and wellness insights, and UPI payment capabilities.

Product It will be based on Gemini 2.5 The launch of these smart glasses, which are based on Gemini 2.5, is expected in the weeks after Lenskart's stock market debut on November 10. However, the final pricing for the product is yet to be decided. "The smart glass aims to bring AI and commerce into the eyewear experience, where your glasses are not just for vision but also interaction and convenience," a source familiar with the matter said to PTI.

Tech specs Likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 The smart glasses are likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform. This chipset is specially designed for lightweight augmented reality (AR) and camera-enabled AI applications. The speculation goes in line with the strategic partnership announced between Lenskart and Qualcomm at the Snapdragon for India XR Day in July, where both companies announced plans to co-develop AR and AI solutions for Indian consumers.