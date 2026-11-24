Mavely's idea began after witnessing a motorcycle accident in New Delhi in 2006, pushing him to find better ways to control bleeding.

He discovered chitosan from shrimp shells could do the trick and launched Axio Biosolutions in 2008.

After early tests in Thiruvananthapuram and US Food and Drug Administration clearance, Axiostat went global.

Now, Mavely is also calling for mandatory bleeding-control kits in Indian ambulances to help save more lives on the road.