Leo Mavely's shrimp-shell Axiostat named to TIME100 Next India list
Leo Mavely, a bioengineer from Keralam, created Axiostat, a shrimp-shell-derived haemostatic dressing made from shrimp shells that helps stop severe bleeding fast.
Used by the Indian armed forces and in over 50 countries, Axiostat is making emergency care safer worldwide.
Mavely was recently named to TIME's TIME100 Next India list for his medical innovation.
Mavely urges bleeding-control-kits for Indian ambulances
Mavely's idea began after witnessing a motorcycle accident in New Delhi in 2006, pushing him to find better ways to control bleeding.
He discovered chitosan from shrimp shells could do the trick and launched Axio Biosolutions in 2008.
After early tests in Thiruvananthapuram and US Food and Drug Administration clearance, Axiostat went global.
Now, Mavely is also calling for mandatory bleeding-control kits in Indian ambulances to help save more lives on the road.